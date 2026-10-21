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Home / Jalandhar / Season's first FIR against Sultanpur Lodhi farmer for farm fire

Season's first FIR against Sultanpur Lodhi farmer for farm fire

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Tribune News Service
Sultanpur Lodhi, Updated At : 04:55 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The first FIR regarding stubble burning has been registered in Kapurthala, signaling the pro-active measures the administration will have to take this season.

Identified as Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Lau Sawal village in Sultanpur Lodhi, a case has been registered against him under Section 223 of the BNS, 2023, against a local farmer for allegedly setting paddy stubble on fire.

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SDM Jasjit Singh and ASP Dhirendra Verma said action was taken on the basis of a field verification report submitted by the nodal and cluster officers concerned, following a satellite imagery report received from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, Ludhiana.

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This is a first pre-Diwali action of this kind taken in the region against stubble fires.

Traditionally, stubble fires peak immediately near Diwali, coupled with pollution levels amid firecracker burning as well as the winter smog, caused by a dip in temperatures.

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The Kapurthala administration has been leading an awareness and monitoring drive in hotspot villages of the subdivision, urging farmers to adopt environment-friendly methods of paddy straw management.

A meeting was held at Bhila village today as well under the campaign.

The SDM and ASP said the administration was keeping a strict vigil on incidents of stubble burning and the violations would invite action as per the law. They appealed to farmers to adopt friendly methods of paddy straw management and cooperate with the administration in preventing stubble burning.

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