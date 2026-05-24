Second-hand scooter, EMIs and sprint to history: How a father’s sacrifices shaped India’s fastest man, Gurindervir Singh

When Gurindervir Singh blazed across the finish line in a sensational 10.09 seconds to create a new national record in the men’s 100m, the country celebrated the birth of India’s fastest man, but behind that electrifying sprint lies a story of sacrifice, struggle and a father’s belief.

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For Kamaljit Singh, a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector and former volleyball player, Saturday’s historic moment was not just about a record — it was the reward for years of silent sacrifices.

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“Badi jaldi ohne mere jinni speed fad layi, bahut furtila si (He quickly matched my speed. He was extremely agile),” Kamaljit recalled proudly, remembering the first time he took a young Gurindervir to the ground and noticed something extraordinary in his speed.

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Today, his phone refuses to stop ringing. Friends, relatives and well-wishers are calling to congratulate the father whose son has sprinted into Indian athletics history. The journey, however, was never easy.

When Gurindervir was studying in Class 6, his first coach, Sarwan Singh, had told Kamaljit with confidence: “Eh munda India da top da player banega (This boy will become one of India’s top athletes).”

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Those words stayed with him.

“Coaches told me I would have to spend money if I wanted him to become a player. I was ready to do anything, even beyond my means,” Kamaljit said.

Every day, young Gurindervir travelled long hours by bus for training and returned home exhausted in the evening. When he told his father that he was not getting time to relax, Kamaljit bought him a second-hand scooter for Rs 5,000 so he could save time and rest better.

Later, when the old scooter began giving trouble, especially with its kick-start, Kamaljit purchased a new one on instalments despite financial constraints, only to ensure his son’s training never suffered.

The sacrifices did not end there. The family moved from their village near Bhogpur to Jalandhar to provide Gurindervir better coaching Kamaljit and training facilities. Kamaljit ensured his son stayed in a decent room without any discomfort.

“All those sacrifices were for my son,” he said emotionally. “And today he has made me proud like this. What more could I ask from life?”

Kamaljit also credits the coaches who stood firmly beside Gurindervir during difficult years, especially coach Sarabjeet Singh Happy at Jalandhar Arts and Sports College, who helped shape him into a champion sprinter.

Now, with the national record under his son’s belt, one dream still remains in the father’s heart.

“I just want to see him win an Olympic medal for India,” Kamaljit said.

He also said that even though his son had reached this level, the Punjab government had not given him any job.

“The Punjab government must give him a job,” he said.