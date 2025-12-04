DT
Second shooting in a week shakes Phagwara: Young father shot dead after minor argument in broad daylight

Second shooting in a week shakes Phagwara: Young father shot dead after minor argument in broad daylight

His brother told reporters that the argument had been brief and appeared insignificant, yet turned fatal within seconds.

Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:27 AM Dec 04, 2025 IST
Man shot dead after minor argument in Phagwara’s Hadiabad. Tribune photo
Phagwara was rocked late Wednesday night by yet another incident of gun violence, coming barely a week after the firing at the residence of AAP leader Daljit Raju in nearby village Darvesh.

Panic spread across the Hadiyabad locality when a young man was shot dead following what witnesses described as a brief and petty argument.

According to preliminary police findings, the victim, Avinash, son of Nand Lal and a resident of Hadiyabad, had been sitting at the community gathering spot known locally as the Jhanjghar. Around late evening, a group of youths arrived in a white Creta and sat nearby.

A minor altercation reportedly broke out between Avinash and the group over an undisclosed issue. Within moments, the dispute escalated and the assailants allegedly opened fire at close range, killing Avinash on the spot. They fled immediately in their vehicle, leaving the area in shock.

Family members, devastated by the sudden loss, said Avinash was married and the father of a young child. His brother told reporters that the argument had been brief and appeared insignificant, yet turned fatal within seconds. “Before anyone could react, they shot him. He died right there,” he said.

Police from Satnampura station reached the site soon after receiving information, took custody of the body, and shifted it to the Civil Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. As of now, no suspects have been identified or detained. The killing has heightened public concern, marking the second major shooting incident in the region within a short span.

Speaking to this correspondent, SP Phagwara, Madhvi Sharma, confirmed that a case has been registered and that multiple police teams are actively searching for the culprits. She said investigators are using “ultra-modern techniques” to track the accused and piece together the sequence of events.

SSP Gaurav Toora assured that strict action will be taken against those involved. “No one found involved will be spared,” he said, emphasising the administration’s commitment to maintaining law and order.

The brutal incident has raised fresh questions about rising tensions and increasing firearm use in the region. Police investigations are currently underway.

