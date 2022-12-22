Second term for BJP local unit chief

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 21

The chief of the BJP’s Jalandhar (Urban) committee, Sushil Kumar Sharma, has got a second term as his name was retained in the list of the new district committee heads released on Wednesday.

Since Sharma had been actively organising various events and interactions for the party from time to time and had been cordial with almost every party leader locally, the BJP leadership chose to retain him.

Sharma is also the BJP councillor from Ward No. 2 representing the area including Kalia Colony, Guru Amar Dass Nagar and Baba Mohan Singh Nagar.

The party has kept the name for the new BJP’s Jalandhar (Rural) chief pending. The party has announced the name of Sikh leader Ranjit Singh Khojewal as the chief for Kapurthala district committee. Youth leader Nipun Sharma has been named as the Hoshiarpur BJP chief.