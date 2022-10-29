Secure voter I-cards given to 19 voters

Hoshiarpur, October 28
According to the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the secure voter identity cards of new voters registered in the month of August and the corrected voter cards have been prepared. During a programme organised at the District Administrative Complex, Additional District Election Officer-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Daljit Kaur started this initiative by giving the secure EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) to 19 voters of different assembly constituencies of the district.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner said the objective of today’s programme was to make the voters of the district aware about the secure election photo identity card. —
