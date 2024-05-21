Security personnel hold flag marches

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 20

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, a flag march was held in the district. It was held under the supervision of District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and SSP Surendra Lamba.

Cops hold a flag march in Phagwara.

It was led by SP Manoj Kumar and Deputy Commandant Raghubir Singh of the BSF. The DSP City, Hoshiarpur, DSP, PBI and NDPS, DSP, Special Crime, were also part of the flag march.

The flag march was taken out from Session Chowk, Hoshiarpur, to Prabhat Chowk, Hoshiarpur. The District Election Officer and the SSP said law and order would be maintained during the Lok Sabha elections in the district.

Move to instil sense of confidence in residents

Phagwara: The police conducted a flag march here on Monday. It was held to fortify security measures and instil a sense of confidence in residents. The flag march was held under the supervision of Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti. As many as 80 personnel, including Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh and SHOs of all police stations of the Phagwara Sub-Division, took part in the flag march. — OC

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur #Lok Sabha