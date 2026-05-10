Security intensified across Jalandhar Range after blast incidents, police step up surveillance, checks

Following the recent blast incidents reported in Jalandhar and Amritsar, the Punjab Police have significantly intensified security arrangements across the Jalandhar Range. Senior police officials, along with Paramilitary and Army authorities, have launched a comprehensive security review of vital installations, ammunition depots and sensitive establishments to ensure preparedness against any untoward incident.

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In an exclusive interview with The Tribune at Phagwara on Friday, Deputy Inspector General of Police Naveen Singla, while giving the details, said that extensive checking and inspection drives were carried out at strategic security locations falling under the Jalandhar Range. He stated that special emphasis was being laid on strengthening the security of ammunition depots, Paramilitary establishments and other sensitive installations in the wake of recent security concerns. The DIG asserted that Punjab Police was maintaining strict vigil and were fully prepared to deal with any challenge.

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DIG Naveen Singla personally visited several key establishments and held detailed meetings with senior officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indian Army. During the meetings, security protocols, surveillance mechanisms and emergency response systems were reviewed thoroughly. Officials were instructed to ensure fool proof security arrangements and maintain continuous coordination among all agencies.

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The DIG revealed that strong night domination measures had been put in place throughout the range to strengthen policing during vulnerable hours. Additional nakas, intensified patrolling and enhanced surveillance operations have also been launched at sensitive points. Senior officers have been directed to maintain round-the-clock monitoring and ensure immediate response to any suspicious movement or activity.

During the interaction with Paramilitary commandants and Army Colonels, detailed briefings were conducted regarding possible threats and emerging security challenges. Officers were specifically instructed to enhance perimeter security, maintain extra vigilance around strategic installations and conduct regular security audits of their respective premises.

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A high-level ground meeting was also held with Army officials at Suranasi, where the prevailing security scenario and preparedness plans were discussed in detail. Security agencies reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of vital defence and public establishments across the region.

DIG Naveen Singla reiterated that Punjab Police, in close coordination with central security forces and the Army, remain fully alert and vigilant.