Sedative pills, Rs 45 lakh drug money seized

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 8

The district police have seized large quantities of drugs and drug money from various places and booked five smugglers, including a woman. Four of the five suspects have been arrested.

According to the information, the Mahilpur police stopped a car and recovered a large quantity of sedative pills and drug money worth Rs. 45 lakh. The police have arrested two suspects. They have been identified as Pawandeep Singh and his brother Amandeep Singh, both residents of Baltohiyan.

In another case, the police have arrested Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Nagdipur, in this regard. Main suspect Anmol Saini, alias Moli, a resident of Begumpur is at large. The Tanda police have arrested Shili, a resident of Miani and recovered 50-gm narcotic powder from her.