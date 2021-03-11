Sedatives seized, 4 smugglers held in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: The district police have arrested four smugglers by recovering a huge quantity of narcotics from them from different places during the last 24 hours. The police arrested Amandeep Singh, alias Aman, a resident of Jagatpura, and recovered 78 grams of intoxicating powder from him. Gurpreet Singh, alias Guru, a resident Basant Bihar, was arrested by the police and 22 grams of heroin was seized from him. Similarly, during a naka in the area, Mehtiana police arrested Jatinder Singh Jimmy, a resident of Mayo Patti, and Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Ajram, and recovered a large number of sedative capsules from them. The police have also taken the vehicle of the accused into their possession. Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against them. OC
Sonalika Group deputy honoured
Hoshiarpur: Amrit Sagar Mittal, vice-chairman of Sonalika Group, the country’s famous industrialist and social worker, has been honoured with an honorary doctorate degree by GNA, the leading university of Punjab, for his remarkable contribution in social and economic activities. Gurdeep Singh Sihra, president, GNA University, said, “In the 80s, Sonalika Group had established the world’s largest tractor plant in an industrially backward area like Hoshiarpur.” University Vice-Chancellor Dr VK Rattan said it is a matter of great pride for GNA University to confer a doctorate on Mittal for his role in various social welfare works.
Tribune Shorts
