Seechewal asks parties to make environment an election issue

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 19

While the environment has clearly been a non-issue ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll for almost all parties, the Aam Aadmi Party’s own MP Balbir Singh Seechewal is incidentally reviving it as the ‘main issue’ by handing over a seven-point memorandum to candidates of all political parties contesting the Jalandhar LS bypoll. It is ironical for the AAP that the problem related to dumping of toxic waste in state rivers and drains and the non-functional STPs have not been addressed by the state government in its past one year despite the fact that Seechewal was made MP on this very issue.

Seechewal who has raised the same issues in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the 2018 Shahkot bypoll and the 2022 Assembly polls among others, himself admits that the

