Seechewal bats for green Diwali, complete ban on firecrackers



Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:30 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST

Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal plants a sapling to promote green Diwali.
Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal has called for a green Diwali, urging a complete ban on firecrackers and encouraging people to celebrate by distributing saplings. He emphasised that firecrackers were never a part of traditional Diwali celebrations.

In a press statement issued here, Seechewal expressed deep concern over Punjab’s deteriorating environment, stating that the air quality in several cities has declined to hazardous levels. He reminded people that from the sacred land of Punjab—blessed by saints and gurus—Guru Nanak Dev Ji had, on the banks of the holy Bein, taught humanity to respect air, water and earth. He said this land should lead by example in promoting environmental harmony, even during festivals.

“Let us keep Diwali a festival of happiness, not of pollution and noise,” he said. Recalling historical references, Sant Seechewal said that on the day of Diwali, Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji returned to Amritsar after securing the release of 52 imprisoned kings from Gwalior Fort and devotees celebrated by lighting ghee-filled lamps at Sri Harmandir Sahib. Similarly, when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, people welcomed him by lighting earthen lamps. “Nowhere in history do we find mention of noisy fireworks,” he pointed out.

He warned that firecrackers are a major source of air and noise pollution and cause numerous accidents each year, leading to injuries and even loss of eyesight among children. “Bursting crackers is like setting money on fire,” he said. Calling for widespread tree plantation drives, Sant Seechewal stressed that ideally, three-fourths of Punjab’s land should be under forest cover, while the current figure remains far lower. He also appealed to farmers to shift from traditional crop cycles towards horticulture and agroforestry to help restore the ecological balance.

