Seechewal distributes 3,100 saplings at Dalla Sahib Jor Mela

Rajya Sabha Member and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal organised a ‘saplings langar’ during the annual Jor Mela held at the historic town of Dalla Sahib, distributing 3,100 saplings among devotees and urging them to make tree plantation a priority in view of the growing impact of climate change.

During the initiative, Seechewal personally distributed the plants among members of the sangat and encouraged them to contribute towards environmental protection by planting and nurturing trees. The participants were also urged to recognise the changing weather patterns and take collective responsibility for preserving the environment for future generations.

Advertisement

The annual Jor Mela is organised during the month of Assu at Gurdwara Parkash Asthan Bhai Lalu Ji and Gurdwara Baoli Sahib, both under the management of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar. Addressing the devotees on the occasion, Seechewal expressed concern over the growing effects of climate change on India, particularly its agriculture-dependent economy.

Advertisement

He observed that changing climatic conditions were increasingly affecting rainfall patterns, with the impact of El Niño also being felt. Referring to the reported decline in annual rainfall, he said reduced precipitation had adversely affected the agricultural sector, making it essential to adopt sustainable environmental practices and conserve natural resources.

He also called for concerted efforts to conserve groundwater, protect river waters and treat wastewater generated in villages and cities so that it could be reused for agricultural purposes. Stressing the need for responsible water management, he urged people and institutions to work together to safeguard the environment and ensure the sustainable use of natural resources.

Advertisement

Highlighting the historical and religious significance of Dalla Sahib, Sant Seechewal said the town held a special place in Sikh history. Referring to the ‘Vaaran’ of Bhai Gurdas, he noted the traditional association of the area with the visits of 72 spiritually enlightened personalities. He also recalled that the town was associated with the visit of Sri Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Sikh Guru, who came there for the marriage of his son, Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib.

Dalla Sahib is among the two villages adopted by Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal after he became a Rajya Sabha member. According to the information shared regarding the development initiatives, more than Rs 86 lakh has so far been provided to the village through his discretionary funds.

Sewerage infrastructure has been laid in Ugrupur and Kiti villages, while a wastewater treatment facility based on the Seechewal Model-3 has also been constructed. In addition, a grant of Rs 5.5 lakh has been earmarked for the construction of an open-air gym.