Seechewal donates 100 fertilizer bags to farmers in mand

Rajya Sabha MP and renowned environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal today donated 100 bags of fertilizer to farmers in the Mand area from his salary. For the past seven months, voluntary service (kar sewa) to level the fields of small farmers in the region has been underway. Life in flood-affected Mand is gradually returning to normal.

Advertisement

On Saturday, maize sowing was formally initiated on nearly 50 acres of newly leveled farmland in the mand. Earlier, in village Baupur, a religious ceremony was held with the recitation of the Shri Sukhmani Sahib. A large number of local residents attended the event.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Seechewal said approximately 200 to 250 fields had already been leveled and prepared for wheat sowing by November. The remaining fields have now been prepared and maize cultivation has commenced, he added. Gurmeet Singh, sarpanch of Baupur village, expressed gratitude on behalf of the residents, thanking Seechewal for firmly standing with his people during the floods and helping them rebuild after the waters receded. “The floods had shattered farmers’ hopes but the ongoing voluntary efforts under MP Seechewal’s leadership have rekindled optimism among them,” said the sarpanch.

Advertisement

Farmer Satvinder Singh Bagga said Seechewal had been raising his voice for farmers both on ground and in the Parliament. At a time when the region needs substantial assistance, he has stood shoulder to shoulder with the farming community, said Bagga.

Seechewal congratulated on Mother Language Day

Advertisement

On the occasion of World Mother Language Day, Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal received heartfelt congratulations from across India and abroad via calls and messages. After becoming an MP, the first issue he had advocated for was to ensure due constitutional and parliamentary recognition for regional languages. The initiative received support from then Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, and Punjabi and 22 other regional languages were formally recognised in the Parliament. The milestone is regarded as a historic achievement, not only for Punjabi but also for honouring India’s rich and diverse linguistic heritage.