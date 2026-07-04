Seechewal flays demolition of gurdwara in Pak

Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal has condemned the demolition of 125-year-old historic Gurdwara Sahib in Pakistan. Describing the incident as an extremely sensitive issue linked to the religious sentiments of millions of Sikhs across the world, he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, urging immediate diplomatic intervention.

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In his letter, Seechewal appealed to the Centre to take up the matter with the Government of Pakistan to ensure the reconstruction of the demolished Gurdwara Sahib and to seek strict legal action against those responsible for the incident.

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The historic Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib at Farooqabad, located about 70 km from Lahore, was allegedly demolished by the land mafia. According to media reports, an influential businessman is believed to be behind the incident. It has also been reported that the Auqaf Board, which is responsible for the protection and preservation of historical religious heritage, failed to take any effective action in the matter.

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Seechewal stated that the destruction of the Guru Ghar is not merely the demolition of a building but a grave attack on the religious sentiments of millions of Sikhs worldwide and on the rich Sikh heritage. The incident has caused deep anguish and widespread resentment among the global Sikh community.

Referring to Sikh history in his letter, Seechewal wrote that the Sikh community has always made immense sacrifices to safeguard its Gurdwaras and religious institutions. The history of the Nankana Sahib Massacre stands as a testimony to the sacrifices made by Sikhs in protecting the sanctity and dignity of Guru Ghars, even at the cost of their lives.

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Seechewal urged the Government of India to raise this sensitive issue with the Government of Pakistan in all seriousness, ensure the strictest possible action against those responsible, and take effective diplomatic measures to safeguard Sikh religious shrines and the minority Sikh community living in Pakistan.