Seechewal for celebrating 2026 as 'river conservation year'

Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal has urged everyone to dedicate 2026 to the conservation of natural resources, with a focus on river preservation. He emphasised that Punjab's glorious history is tied to its five rivers, or 'Panj Aab,' which are an integral part of the region's culture, identity, and heritage.

Seechewal called on the people to make 2026 a year of revival and protection of their rivers and water resources. He particularly highlighted the deteriorating condition of the Budha dariya, which has become a cause for concern not only for Punjab but also for the neighbouring state of Rajasthan. He stressed that the pollution of rivers is not only causing environmental crisis, but is also posing a threat to climate stability and human life.

Seechewal said, "We must treat our rivers with the respect they deserve as they are not just natural resources, but symbol of our cultural and historical heritage." He urged the people to join hands and take collective action to clean and protect their rivers.