Seechewal for celebrating 2026 as 'river conservation year'

Seechewal for celebrating 2026 as 'river conservation year'

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:20 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balir Singh Seechewal. File
Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal has urged everyone to dedicate 2026 to the conservation of natural resources, with a focus on river preservation. He emphasised that Punjab's glorious history is tied to its five rivers, or 'Panj Aab,' which are an integral part of the region's culture, identity, and heritage.

Seechewal called on the people to make 2026 a year of revival and protection of their rivers and water resources. He particularly highlighted the deteriorating condition of the Budha dariya, which has become a cause for concern not only for Punjab but also for the neighbouring state of Rajasthan. He stressed that the pollution of rivers is not only causing environmental crisis, but is also posing a threat to climate stability and human life.

Seechewal said, "We must treat our rivers with the respect they deserve as they are not just natural resources, but symbol of our cultural and historical heritage." He urged the people to join hands and take collective action to clean and protect their rivers.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

