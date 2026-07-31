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Home / Jalandhar / Seechewal launches ‘Apna Pind Sambhalo Muhim’ campaign

Seechewal launches ‘Apna Pind Sambhalo Muhim’ campaign

Urges people to take responsibility for safeguarding their own villages

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:19 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.
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Rajya Sabha Member Balbir Singh Seechewal has launched the ‘Apna Pind Sambhalo Muhim’ campaign, calling upon people to take responsibility for safeguarding their own villages.

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A day after writing to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) requesting the withdrawal of his official security cover, he formally launched the campaign from his native village, Seechewal.

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Speaking to the media, Seechewal said he had requested that the six police personnel assigned to his security be redeployed to local police stations, as the shortage of manpower in police stations has made it difficult for the police to effectively ensure public safety. Giving the slogan “Save your village, protect your children,” he said villagers would organise community vigil patrols on a rotational basis, while CCTV cameras would be installed at vulnerable and strategic locations. He added that the campaign, which has begun in village Seechewal, will soon be extended to neighbouring villages.

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Seechewal recalled that on April 8 residents of Talwandi Madho had set up checkpoints for a day and apprehended around 75 drug addicts, handing them over to the police. He said that if every village adopts similar measures to prevent the entry of drug addicts, the menace of drugs in rural areas can be significantly curbed. He further stated that the recent incidents of robbery in the Lohian Khas and Sultanpur Lodhi areas clearly indicate that inadequate police strength at local stations has contributed to a rise in criminal activities.

He informed that Jalandhar SSP Harvinder Singh Virk and Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora visited Seechewal this afternoon to meet him. Both officers assured him that strict action is being taken against those involved in the recent crimes reported in the Lohian and Sultanpur Lodhi police station jurisdictions.

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Seechewal said that the sacred Kali Bein, with the SDM office on one side and Nirmal Kutia on the other, has a deep emotional connection with his life. He noted that he has devoted 25 years of his life to the service and restoration of Baba Nanak’s Bein. He expressed deep anguish that a robbery could occur at such a revered and supposedly secure place, adding that if women walking along the Bein are not safe, it is a matter of serious concern.

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