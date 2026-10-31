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Home / Jalandhar / Seechewal meets Mann, raises issues of polluted drains, cow dung disposal

Seechewal meets Mann, raises issues of polluted drains, cow dung disposal

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:22 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal meets Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
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Days after Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal expressed grudge against his own government for not solving problems related to Buddha Dariya, Kala Sanghian Drain, Chitti Bein and the construction of a road along the dhussi bundh, he met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in Jalandhar.

Highlighting the serious problem of cow dung generated by dairies, Seechewal told the CM that cow dung collection used to take place regularly when dairy operators paid Rs 13 per animal for its removal. However, after the Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana awarded a three-year contract worth Rs 22 crore for cow dung collection, dairy operators stopped getting the dung removed. Earlier, the Municipal Corporation had been collecting cow dung free of cost. Seechewal pointed out that the officials had not brought this matter to the attention of the Punjab CM.

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Regarding the Kala Sanghian Drain, Seechewal stated that stones had been laid along a 15-km stretch of the drain passing through the city at a cost of Rs 28 crore under the Smart City Project. Despite this expenditure, polluted water continues to flow into the drain. An additional Rs 5 crore has been earmarked for its maintenance.

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He further stated that the Irrigation Department was supposed to release 100 cusecs of water from the Bist Doab Canal into the drain, but the water has not yet been released. Similarly, a regulator was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.19 crore to release 200 cusecs of water into Chitti Bein. More than two years have passed since its construction, but the concerned department has still not properly implemented the process of regularly releasing water into Chitti Bein.

Seechewal also informed the CM that a 16-foot-wide road was planned along the dhussi bundh from Gidderpindi to Phillaur. However, the Drainage Department has stepped back from its responsibility of providing soil for the embankment.

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The construction of the road is to be undertaken by the Mandi Board. After listening to the issues raised by Seechewal, Mann decided to convene a meeting with senior officials to address these matters and ensure that solutions are found to all the problems.

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