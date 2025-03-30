‘Seechewal Model’ to be implemented in all villages of Garhshankar: Deputy Speaker

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri announced that the ‘Seechewal Model’ for wastewater management will be implemented in all villages of Garhshankar constituency. He made this statement while addressing the media after paying obeisance at Nirmal Kuteya Seechewal and inspecting the Seechewal Model and nurseries.

The Deputy Speaker stated that the panchayats of 178 villages in Garhshankar would be brought to Seechewal and Sultanpur Lodhi to study the ‘Seechewal Model.’ Highlighting its effectiveness, Rouri said if this model has been recommended for cleaning the national river Ganga, it is bound to be successful. He strongly condemned Opposition leader Pratap Singh Bajwa’s remarks in the Punjab Assembly, where he labelled the Seechewal Model as a failure.

Notably, ever since LoP Partap Bajwa courted controversy by declaring the Seechewal model a 'failure', Seechewal had issued pointed retorts to him.

On Saturday, a conglomerate of religious bodies — the Nirmal Sant Mandal — had also extended support to Seechewal by announcing to boycott the Congress and seeking an apology from Bajwa for his comments.

Under the Seechewal Model, treated wastewater is used for irrigation, which helps in conserving groundwater. Rouri emphasised the initiative would play a crucial role in addressing Punjab’s water crisis and pollution issues.

Following Bajwa’s comments, Rouri has become the first leader to visit Seechewal personally, study the model and announce its implementation in all 178 villages of his constituency.

Responding sharply to Bajwa's remark referring to Sant Seechewal as a "contractor", Rouri stated that Seechewal has truly taken up the responsibility of making Punjab pollution-free. He added that while Congress governments contributed to the pollution of the Budha Dariya, Seechewal has been working relentlessly to clean it. He also remarked that the people of Punjab strongly disapprove of the way Congress views saints and social reformers who dedicate themselves to public service.

On the occasion, Seechewal honoured Singh Rouri with a siropa (robe of honour) and a sapling. He demonstrated the wastewater treatment arrangements under the Seechewal Model and stated that this system has been running successfully since 1999, requiring cleaning only twice in 26 years. Sant Seechewal also measured the TDS level of the treated water.