Seechewal releases pictorial work on environment day

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, June 5

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Member Parliament Rajya Sabha and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal released meaningful pictorial visuals depicting the importance of the day.

The work showcased the true essence of natural environment portraying Mother Earth.

The portrait has been compiled by nature artist Harpreet Sandhu. He said he had prepared it with a sole aim to spread message within society to pledge and work together enabling positive environmental change for the betterment of our Mother Earth. During the event, plant saplings were also planted along the banks of Bein to spread a positive message among people.

MP Seechewal, while releasing the work, acknowledged the dedicated constant efforts of Harpreet Sandhu for spreading awareness within the humanity through his pictorial work connecting the commons with nature. Seechewal further stated that it was the need of the hour to plant trees, preserve natural surroundings of the state and spread awareness to value Mother Earth and importance of conserving nature.

Praneet Sachdev, former Principal Chief Commissioner, Income Tax, was also present during the event at Sultanpur Lodhi, who also said all collectively need to organise environmental awareness drives to educate commons regarding the importance of nature within our lives. He applauded the pictorial work initiated by Harpreet Sandhu as a positive step to promote the cause of World Environment Day.

Harpreet Sandhu stated that he has prepared the pictorial work depicting the theme with an aim to promote the Almighty’s loud and clear message within the commons that “Nature is forever but mankind is temporary”.