Seechewal reviews preparations for 26th anniversary of Holy Kali Bein Kar Sewa

Preparations are underway to commemorate the 26th anniversary of the Kar Sewa (voluntary community service) of the Holy Kali Bein from July 12 to 16. As part of the preparations, noted environmentalist and Rajya Sabha Member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal held a meeting with volunteers to review arrangements and appealed to devotees to actively participate in the service activities.

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Sant Seechewal said that the revival of the Holy Kali Bein has become an inspiring model not only for Punjab but for the entire country. He stated that the Kali Bein Kar Sewa has demonstrated that when society comes together with collective determination, even severely polluted rivers and water bodies can be restored to their original clean and vibrant state.

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He informed that a major environment conference on the theme of environmental conservation and protection of natural resources will be organised on July 12. Environmental experts, academicians, social workers and eminent personalities from across the country will participate and share their views. The main commemorative function will be held on July 16.

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Notably, volunteers and devotees are continuously engaged in cleaning, beautifying and making necessary arrangements along the banks of the Holy Kali Bein. Every day, devotees from different villages are contributing their valuable time by participating in the Kar Sewa.

Sant Seechewal appealed to devotees, youth and social and religious organisations across Punjab to reach Sultanpur Lodhi and contribute to the Kar Sewa of the Holy Kali Bein. He said that this is not merely a cleanliness drive but a unique opportunity to serve nature and this historic land sanctified by the sacred footsteps of Guru Sahib.

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The 165-kilometre-long Holy Kali Bein originates in the Mukerian region of Hoshiarpur district, flows through Kapurthala district, passes Sultanpur Lodhi, and eventually merges with the Beas River.

Those present at the meeting included Surjit Singh Seechewal, Satnam Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Kinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Amritpal Singh, Jaswant Singh, Ajit Singh, Balvir Sharepuri, Balwinder Singh Sarupwal, Gurdev Singh, Sarpanch Sukhwinder Singh, Sarpanch Shaminder Singh, Sarpanch Boota Singh, Sarpanch Balwinder Singh, along with devotees from Sherpur Saddha, Sarai Jatta, Seechewal, and several other villages.