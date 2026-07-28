Seechewal seeks withdrawal of security staff

Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal has written to DGP Gaurav Yadav, requesting him that six security persons deployed for his protection be withdrawn and instead posted at police stations of Lohian Khas in Jalandhar district and Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district to strengthen public safety.

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In his letter, Seechewal expressed concern over the increasing incidents of theft, robbery and drug-related crimes in Lohian and along the sacred Kali Bein at Sultanpur Lodhi. He stated that three of the six security personnel assigned to him should be transferred at Lohian Khas Police Station and the remaining three at Sultanpur Lodhi Police Station, where they could serve the public more effectively.

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The MP said he firmly believes that people require security more than he does.

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Referring to an earlier appeal, Seechewal recalled that he had previously written to the Punjab Police when the Malsian Police Chowki was facing an acute staff shortage. At that time, he said, crime had escalated in the area, including eight theft incidents in a single night in his native village of Seechewal.

Highlighting concerns at the sacred Kali Bein, Seechewal noted that thousands of devotees visit the holy site every day. However, increasing incidents of theft and other criminal activities have created fear among pilgrims, making the security situation around the religious site a matter of serious concern.

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Copies of the letter have also been forwarded to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Deputy Commissioners of Jalandhar and Kapurthala, and the Senior Superintendents of Police of both districts for necessary action.