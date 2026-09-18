Seechewal sets October deadline for Dhussi Bundh road project

Rajya Sabha member and noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal on Wednesday inspected ongoing development works along the Dhussi Bundh, directing Mandi Board officials to ensure the first phase of a proposed road project is completed by October.

The first phase involves constructing a 14-kilometre road from Gidderpindi to Phillaur along the Dhussi Bundh. During his inspection, Sant Seechewal asked officials to expedite the work so local residents could benefit from the road at the earliest.

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Sant Seechewal said the timely completion of public development projects was a collective responsibility. Noting that construction work on a local bridge had already commenced, he directed officials to accelerate work on the road alongside the bridge.

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He added that building the road on the Dhussi Bundh would not only strengthen the embankment but also serve as an important bypass for the region. This would make transportation more convenient for residents, saving them both time and money.

The Rajya Sabha member instructed Mandi Board officials to prevent any unnecessary delays at any stage of the project. He also stressed that work must be completed at a fast pace without compromising on quality.

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Meanwhile, a delegation of MGNREGA workers met Sant Seechewal to apprise him of their problems. He listened to their concerns and immediately spoke to the relevant officials by phone, directing them to resolve the workers’ genuine grievances on a priority basis.