Home / Jalandhar / Seechewal sows wheat for farmer in Baupur Mand

Seechewal sows wheat for farmer in Baupur Mand

Expresses gratitude to those who extended help to flood victims

Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:43 AM Nov 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Seechewal drives tractor to begin wheat sowing in Sultanpur Lodhi.
Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal is continuously supervising the wheat sowing in Baupur Mand.

Today, he initiated the sowing of wheat on 9 acres of Satinder Singh Bagga in Baupur. Before leaving for Srinagar, Seechewal drove a tractor and sowed wheat on one acre.

Addressing farmers gathered on the spot, he said since August 10 — the day the floods struck — he has been constantly staying in the area, working to resolve farmers’ problems. After the flood waters receded, levelling the farmlands posed a major challenge.

Under the leadership of Seechewal, the work was carried out with the support of volunteers. Sixteen tractors led by Bhai Jaswinder Singh and Baba Jeet Singh from Sirsa served in the area for 15 days. Similarly, people from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi also came forward to support the flood-affected farmers of Baupur.

After the fields were levelled, wheat was sown in 100 acres during the first phase. The paddy crop in this region had been destroyed in the floods. Sowing wheat had become a major challenge, but the support from across the country made the task easier.

Seechewal shared that the region has a high population of small farmers, most owning between one-and-a-half and five acres of land. Their ripened paddy crops were completely ruined. He expressed gratitude to the NRIs and people who extended help to the flood victims and stood by farmers during their difficult times.

