Seechewal urges EAM to ensure safe return of Indians stranded in Russia

Advertisement

Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal has written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, seeking immediate diplomatic intervention to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals stranded in Russia. In his letter, he urged the Centre to take up the issue of tracing Indians reported missing during the Russia-Ukraine conflict and to facilitate compensation from the Russian Government for the families of those who lost their lives in the war.

Advertisement

Seechewal said he had consistently raised the issue in Parliament and had also spoken on it during Zero Hour. He noted that although the Government of India had held discussions with Russian authorities, several Indian youths continued to remain stranded in Russia. He added that he had intended to raise the matter during the ongoing Monsoon Session as well, but was unable to do so owing to disruptions in parliamentary proceedings.

Advertisement

He said he was currently pursuing the cases of ten Indian youths who are stranded or otherwise affected in Russia. Some remain trapped there, some have gone missing, while others lost their lives during the conflict. Referring to the case of Mahikpreet Singh, he said the youth had travelled to Russia on a study visa and is currently in custody. Despite his family depositing the court-imposed fine, he has yet to be released.

Seechewal also highlighted the case of Gagandeep Singh, who sustained serious injuries while serving in the Russian Army during the Russia-Ukraine war and is currently undergoing treatment in hospital. He further stated that Jarnail Singh, Harvinder Singh and Jagroop Singh have been missing for a prolonged period while serving in the Russian Army. He urged the Centre to coordinate with Russian authorities to trace them and provide accurate information to their families.

Advertisement

Expressing grief over the death of Hira Singh from Amritsar, Seechewal said his mortal remains have not yet been repatriated to India. He urged the Government of India to work with Russian authorities to facilitate the early return of the body and extend all possible assistance to the bereaved family. He also called upon the Centre to take the necessary steps to ensure that the families of Indians killed in the Russia-Ukraine war receive the compensation due from the Russian Government.

He further stressed the need for a thorough investigation into human trafficking networks and illegal agents, alleging that many intermediaries exploit Indian youths by taking control of their earnings and bank accounts, leaving their families to suffer severe financial and emotional hardship.

Seechewal said several other Indian youths, including Avinash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Ranjit Singh, Ramanjit Singh and Sikandar Singh, also remain stranded in Russia. Their families continue to live with constant anxiety and uncertainty. He appealed to the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene without delay and ensure the safety and return of all affected Indian nationals.

Balbir Singh Seechewal said some affected families have alleged that certain Indian youths in Russia are deliberately drawn into legal and administrative complications. According to the allegations, they are subsequently kept in custody or subjected to other forms of pressure in an attempt to compel them to enlist in the Russian Army. He urged the Central Government to raise the matter with the Russian authorities with utmost seriousness and seek a fair and impartial investigation.