Seechewal urges PM to get Indians in Iran rescued

Rajya Sabha MP and environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal has expressed grave concern over the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leverage his international influence to ensure the safe evacuation of Indians currently stranded in Iran.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Sant Seechewal emphasised that war is never a solution to international disputes. “Every conflict can be resolved at the negotiating table. Violence only leads to loss of lives, resources, and humanity,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, Sant Seechewal lamented the widespread destruction and human suffering, particularly highlighting the plight of innocent children who are among the worst affected. “It is heartbreaking to see young lives lost in conflicts they can neither understand, nor control,” he added.

He reiterated that lasting peace can only be achieved by embracing the universal message of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, which promotes the welfare of all (Sarbat da Bhala). “The teachings of Guru Nanak advocate peace, dialogue, and collective well-being. These values are more relevant today than ever before,” he noted.

Sant Seechewal warned that the most severe impact of war falls on the working class and the economically marginalised, who bear the brunt of inflation, job losses, and displacement. In today’s inter-connected world, he said, any regional conflict reverberates globally, disproportionately affecting the poor.

He called upon the global leadership, particularly heads of warring nations, to redirect their resources from warfare to welfare. “Instead of preparing for nuclear destruction, world leaders should fight the real wars—against unemployment, illiteracy, pollution, and water scarcity,” he said.

“Across the globe, people are struggling for clean drinking water, and our rivers are getting polluted. The focus should be on environmental sustainability and social justice, not on weapons of mass destruction,” he concluded.