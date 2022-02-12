Seeking AAP ticket from Jalandhar Central, man loses Rs 20 lakh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 11

Amid allegations of selling party tickets to candidates by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), another ticket seeker from the Jalandhar Central constituency on Friday alleged that he faced a fraud of Rs 20 lakh and several other financial losses due to the allurement.

Having served on a clerical post in the office of the Provident Fund Office here, Manoj Punj, accompanied by Pargat Singh, a Congress candidate from the Jalandhar Cantonment Assembly segment, on Friday alleged that he had paid Rs20 lakh to Saroj Singhal, alias Shikha Garg, who claimed herself to be a relative of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in July last year.

“I was assured of AAP ticket from Jalandhar Central constituency and was asked to pay Rs6 lakh into the bank account of Saroj Singhal and Rs1 lakh was deposited in the account of another conduit,” Punj said, adding that Singhal visited Jalandhar on July 9 where Rs13 lakh was given in a hotel.

“Later, they stopped picking up my phone and when I threatened him to file an official complaint against them, they did not bother about it,” Punj said, adding that, “I will lodge a formal complaint against all the accused in a couple of days.” He said he took VRS from the PF Department to contest election.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Pargat Singh alleged that AAP leaders from Delhi had come to “loot” in Punjab. This episode of Punj had virtually proved that AAP was selling the party tickets, which was already evident since the various contestants clashed with one another about a month back, Pargat Singh said.

He also hit out at AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying how he could call himself an aam aadmi (common man) while staying in expensive hotels whenever he visits Punjab. Pargat alleged that the AAP gave tickets to at least 40 people who were denied a ticket by other parties.

“What kind of change do they want to bring here? They have come here to loot Punjab,” alleged Pargat Singh.

“How can Kejriwal be an aam aadmi? He stays in big hotels here, lives in big houses in Delhi. The Delhi chief minister draws the highest salary among all chief ministers in the country,” he claimed. Pargat also accused the AAP of spending Rs500 crore on advertisements in Punjab. “From where did this money come?” he quizzed.

Pargat also took a swipe at the comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann saying, “There is a big difference between running a stage and the state.”