Seized contraband destroyed

Jalandhar, November 12
The Jalandhar rural police today disposed of contraband seized in 219 cases registered under the NDPS Act, including over 500 kg of poppy husk and over 4 kg of heroin.
SSP (Rural) Sawarndeep Singh said drugs seized in 219 cases under the NDPS Act were destroyed at Green Plant Energy Private Limited in Bir village of Nakodar. The drugs destroyed included 566 kg and 550 gm of poppy husk, 10 kg and 79 gm of intoxicating powder, 4 kg and 719 gm of heroin, 135 injections, 6,577 intoxicating tablets and 1,836 capsules.”
