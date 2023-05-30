Seized drugs destroyed

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 29

The Jalandhar (rural) police on Monday destroyed drugs seized by various police stations under the NDPS Act.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said in a press release that the drugs seized were destroyed in a fire on the premises of Green Plant Energy Private Limited Bir Pind village.

He said that the seized drugs were 2,226.8 kg of poppy husk, 6.7 kg of intoxicating powder, 5.9 kg of heroin, 450 gm of charas, 0.5-gm ganja, 584 injections, 2,848 intoxicating tablets and 70 intoxicating capsules.