Seized drugs destroyed in Nakodar

Nakodar, February 27
The Jalandhar (rural) police on Monday destroyed drugs seized under the NDPS Act by various police stations in Mehatpur near Nakodar.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swarandeep Singh, in a press release, said the drugs seized in cases under the NDPS Act were destroyed in a fire on the premises of PK Paper and Board Mill, Mehatpur.
He said the destroyed drugs included 2,929 kilograms and 415 grams of poppy husk, 1 kilogram and 849 grams of intoxicating powder, 15 kilograms and 541 grams of heroin, 100 grams of ICE, one kilogram and 440 grams of charas, 10 kilograms and 380 grams of ganja, eight grams of smack, 184 intoxicating injections, 30,821 intoxicating tablets, 868 intoxicating capsules, and two syringes and 79 needles.
The press note said the drug disposal committee of Jalandhar (rural) chairman and SSP Swarandeep Singh, SP(D) Sarabjit Singh Bahia, and Jawindar Singh Chahal DSP (D) were present on the occasion.
