Seized poppy husk, intoxicants destroyed

Nakodar, December 31
The police on Saturday destroyed drugs seized by various police stations under NDPS Act. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swarandeep Singh, in a press release, said, “The drugs seized in 173 cases were destroyed in a fire on the premises of PK Paper and Board Mill, Mehatpur, near Nakodar.
He said the drugs destroyed included 1,126 kg of poppy husk, 4 kg and 20 gm of intoxicating powder, four kilograms and 343 grams of heroin, 15 kg of charas, 4 kg and 472 grams of ganja, a total of 2,256 intoxicating injections, as many as 9,937 intoxicating tablets, 23,446 intoxicating capsules, and 13 syringes, one needle and 382 intoxicant vials. SSP Swaradeep Singh, SP(D) Sarabjit Singh and Jawindar Singh DSP (D) were among those present on the occasion.
