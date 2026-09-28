Selection trials for Punjab hockey team on Sept 30

Trials for selection of the Punjab Senior Men’s Hockey Team for the 16th Hockey India Senior Men’s National Championship will be held on September 30 at the Shaheed Darshan Singh KP Hockey Stadium, Mithapur, Jalandhar. The trials will begin at 8 am. The national championship is scheduled to be held in Rourkela, Odisha, from October 10 to 21, 2026.

Providing details, Hockey Punjab President Nitin Kohli and Secretary General Amrik Singh Powar stated that only players belonging to Punjab who did not participate in the Junior National Hockey Championship and Sub-Junior National Hockey Championship organised by Hockey India in 2026 are eligible to take part in these selection trials. Players who have participated in these two championships are not eligible to appear for the trials.

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A selection committee comprising Olympians and international players has been constituted to select the Punjab Senior Men’s Hockey Team. A coaching camp will be organised for the selected players.