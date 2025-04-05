Semi-final, final matches of hockey tourney in memory of Olympian to be played today

Khalsa Academy, Amritsar, Round Glass LKC W Jalandhar and Lyallpur girls’ teams reached the semi-finals of the 3rd Olympian Varinder Singh Memorial 5A Side Women’s Hockey Tournament today. The tournament, which started at the hockey ground of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar, was inaugurated by Olympian Varinder Singh’s wife Manjit Kaur. On the occasion, principal of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar, Dr Navjot congratulated the family of Olympian Varinder Singh and said that he had a lot of love for this college, which is why the tournament had been started at this ground.

The semi-final and final matches will be played tomorrow (April 5).

Khalsa Academy, Amritsar, defeated PIS Mohali 10-4, Lyallpur girls defeated PIS Muktsar 9-7, Jalandhar defeated PIS Mohali 12-8, Round Glass LKC W Jalandhar defeated PIS Muktsar 21-6, Khalsa Academy, Amritsar, defeated Jalandhar 14-5 and Round Glass LKC W Jalandhar also defeated Lyallpur girls by a margin of 14-5.

In Pool A, Round Glass LKC W Jalandhar won the first place and Lyallpur girls won the second place while in Pool B, Khalsa Academy, Amritsar, won first place and Jalandhar won the second place.

Olympian Rajinder Singh Senior, international players Ripudaman Kumar Singh, Ram Saran, Olympian Varinder Singh’s son Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, daughter-in-law Kuldeep Kaur, Avtar Singh Pinka, Kuldeep Singh, Sangeeta Sareen, Gurjeet Singh, Kulbir Singh, Parminder Kaur and others were present today.