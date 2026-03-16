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Home / Jalandhar / Semifinal line-up confirmed in State Sub-Junior Hockey Championship

Semifinal line-up confirmed in State Sub-Junior Hockey Championship

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:36 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Players in action during the Punjab State Hockey Championship in Jalandhar.
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Teams from Jalandhar, Mohali, Tarn Taran and Amritsar entered the semi-finals of the boys’ category in the Punjab State Hockey Championship (Sub-junior boys and girls), being organised by Hockey Punjab with the support of RoundGlass Sports. In the girls’ category, Patiala, Muktsar Sahib, Malerkotla and Bathinda secured their places in the semi-finals.

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Quarter-final matches were played on the second day of the championship at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium.

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In the boys’ quarter-finals, Jalandhar defeated Ludhiana 2–1 in a closely contested match. Mohali registered a convincing 4–0 victory over Sangrur, while Tarn Taran dominated Patiala with a 7–1 win. Amritsar also advanced to the semi-finals after defeating SBS Nagar 3–0. The semi-final matches are scheduled to be played on March 17.

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Among the chief guests present on the occasion were Amandeep Kaur, an Asian Games medallist, along with Baljit Kaur, international umpire Gurinder Singh Sangha, Dr Jatinder Sabi, Avtar Singh and Jagjit Singh, who interacted with the participating teams.

Prominent sports personalities including Rajinder Singh Senior, Sanjeev Kumar, Harinder Singh Sangha, Gurmeet Singh, Kuljit Singh Bhanwra, Kuldeep Singh Mithapur and Kulbir Singh were also present during the matches.

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