Seminar at CPRI

The students of BSc (Med) Semester VI from DAV College — Jahanvi and Radhika Sharma — participated in a daylong seminar on World Environment Day organised by ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute, Regional Station. Both the students delivered presentations related to the theme, ‘Beat plastic pollution’. Jahanvi won the second prize. Dr Anil Sharma (Head, CPRS), Dr Sugani Devi (Sr Scientist, CPRS), Dr RP Kaur (Senior Scientist, CPRS) and other faculty members were present. Dr Shivani Verma, Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, DAV College, accompanied the students. Dr Komal Arora, (HOD, Botany) thanked Dr Anil Sharma (Head, CPRS) and other staff members for their support. She also thanked Dr Rajesh Kumar (Principal, DAV College) for encouraging participation in the event for a better understanding of environment-related issues.

Innovation product competition

The Research Consultancy and Entrepreneurship Committee, School of Engineering, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, in association with the Institute Innovation Cell, organised an ‘Innovation product competition’ to instill entrepreneurship skills among the students. Students of various branches competed with their ideas before the judges through presentations. Ahsanul Haq, president, Jalandhar Management Association, and Dr Ashish Arora, GNDU Regional Campus, Jalandhar, graced the occasion as an expert panel.

Skill enhancement summer camp

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised free of cost skill enhancement summer camp on spoken English. The camp was organised by PG Department of English. During the classes, students were taught in different modules focused on basic grammar concepts, sentence formation, conversational skills, vocabulary building, interview skills and public speaking. Principal Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi said students can utilise their summer break in a constructive manner. The principal lauded the efforts of Dr Madhumeet (Head, PG Department of English and Dean, Department of Student Welfare).

Sustainable fashion

The PG Department of Fashion Designing organised a workshop on ‘Innovative techniques for sustainable fashion’. An expert from Rajasthan demonstrated the technique of cut pile which is a crafting technique that has been practiced for several hundred years. This unique technique of rug hooking (needle punching) can be used to create beautiful pieces of art for home as well as clothing. Students of BSc, BVoc and MSc (Fashion designing) prepared beautiful pieces of art. Principal Dr Pooja Prashar lauded the efforts of the department.

Sanjh family mediation team

Principal of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya Prof Dr Ajay Sareen has been appointed as civil member in the Sanjh family mediation team of domestic counselling by Community Affairs Division of the office of the Special Director General Police. The faculty and staff members of the college congratulated her. She thanked DAV mentors for their constant support.

Summer vacations

Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, shared tips with students for staying healthy during their summer vacation. Dr Monika Ananda, Head, Department of Home Science, shared ways with students to stay healthy while enjoying their holidays at home. She said that nutritious diet plays an important role and students should make sure that they consume a diet which provides optimal nutrients and thus energises their body. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra expressed her views saying it was essential to guide them to include a nutritious and healthy diet.

DAV College launches new courses

Amritsar: DAV College has taken an initiative to start six short-term courses for college students and outsiders during the summer vacations, informed Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. In a recent development, the college has begun classes in graphic designing and live stock exchange trading at its campus. Principal Dr Gupta said the college is going to start exclusive programmes along with traditional courses like English speaking for beginners, Foundation course in English, Creating eye-catching graphics using canvas and drawing and e-filing of IT return during summer break. Dr Gupta added that the short-term course uses diversified methodologies to develop integral skills of students. These courses focus on academics and hone skills which are required to ensure that students are well prepared for the next academic year. The course is uniquely designed with a combination of different methodologies using techniques such as videos, worksheets, activities, experiments and interactive games.