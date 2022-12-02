Seminar at rehab centre

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 1

Help Age India organised an awareness seminar on HIV/AIDS at the District De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre Hoshiarpur today on the World AIDS Day.

Helpage India District Coordinator Harjit Singh addressed the seminar today. Harjit Singh discussed the spread of HIV/AIDS, and ways to prevent it. He also elaborated on the NGO, Helpage India.