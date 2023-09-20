Seminar for civil services aspirants

Hoshiarpur, September 19
A special seminar was organised by the district administration and the Hoshiarpur Literacy Society in the digital library here for the aspirants preparing for the civil services examination, in which the students were guided on exam preparations. Keynote speakers former IAS officer and writer Sanjeev Chopra, IAS officer Divya P gave tips to the students regarding exam preparation.
Sanjeev Chopra’s book ‘’With the People of the States of India: The Marking and Remarking of India’s Internal Boundaries’’ was released. The book is important for the students preparing for civil services examination. Former information commissioner, Punjab, and famous writer Khushwant Singh, was also present on the occasion.
Apart from students of Government College, SD College, DAV College, Rayat-Bahra Group of Institutes and readers were present in the seminar.
