Seminar held on 350th martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

The Postgraduate Department of Punjabi and History organised a state-level seminar to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, under the guidance of Principal Dr Vinay Kumar.

Advertisement

The seminar focused on the theme “Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji — A Symbol of Courage, Compassion, and Sacrifice.” Dr Karamjit Kaur, Principal of Dashmesh Girls College, Chak Alla Bakhsh, Mukerian, delivered the presidential address, while Gurvinder Singh, Assistant Professor at Government College Bholath, was the keynote speaker. Both speakers highlighted the timeless values reflected in Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s supreme sacrifice.

Advertisement

Research papers were presented by Dr Tejinder Kaur, Dr Maninderjit Kaur and Assistant Professor Ranjit Singh, emphasising the universal relevance of Guru Ji’s message for humanity. The vote of thanks was extended by Amarjit Singh and the proceedings were conducted by Harkiran Prakash.