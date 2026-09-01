Seminar held on Guru Ravidas’ teachings ahead of 650th Parkash Purb at Rayat Bahra university

A seminar dedicated to the 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas was organised at Rayat Bahra Professional University here on Monday. The ninth seminar in a series being held at educational institutions across Punjab focused on Guru Ravidas’ teachings and the concept of ‘Begampura.’

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Addressing the gathering, Sant Nirmal Das, head of Dera Sant Pritam Das, Babey Jorhe, said education was the key to intellectual and social transformation. He urged students to pursue education and follow the ideals of Guru Ravidas, who advocated equality, dignity of labour and social harmony.

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Sant Ramesh Das said Guru Ravidas devoted his life to fighting caste discrimination and promoting social justice. He said education and awareness could help eradicate social evils.

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MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal said the Punjab Government had earmarked Rs 100 crore for year-long celebrations of the 650th Parkash Purb. He said documentary shows were being organised in 13,000 villages to take Guru Ravidas’ message to the grassroots. He added that drone shows would also begin from Tuesday. More than 7,000 students had so far participated in the seminar series, he said.

Dr Chabbewal said the government was setting up the Sri Guru Ravidas Bani Study Centre at a cost of Rs 24.55 crore and a memorial at Khuralgarh at an estimated cost of Rs 147 crore over 12 acres.

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MLA Dr Ishank Kumar called for strengthening social equality and collective efforts to realise the concept of ‘Begampura’. University Vice-Chancellor Dr Chander Mohan welcomed the guests, while Dr Maninder Singh, principal, Pharmaceutical College, proposed the vote of thanks.