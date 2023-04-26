Seminar held on sustainable Development

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 25

A national seminar on the Importance of Sustainable Development was organised by NGO A4C Dasuya, in association with DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur.

In the event, Sonalika Group Vice-Chairman Amrit Sagar Mittal and Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal graced the occasion as the chief guests.

Anoop Kumar (President, DAV College Managing Committee, Hoshiarpur), Kulveen Sihra (Director of GNA Group), Raghav Ranjan (Director of MRC Group) also attended the event as guests of honour. The guests were formally welcomed by Principal Vidhi Bhalla. Sanjiv Kumar, president of the A4C Dasuya, while introducing the topic, said at the time, there is a need to create new scales for development so that a better environment can be provided to the future generations.

Chief guest Amrit Sagar Mittal said that development in the true sense is that which is effective for the next generations. Economic development, as well as social and cultural development is necessary, and this combination is called sustainable development.