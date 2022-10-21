Seminar on cancer held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 20

Every eight minutes, one Indian woman dies due to cervical cancer. India had the distinction of being the country with the largest number of cervical cancer deaths said Mridu Gupta, CEO of Cancer Awareness Prevention and Early Detection Trust, as she addressed officials of the District Legal Services Association and members of the District Bar Association during a cervical cancer awareness drive, organised by Phulkari Women of Jalandhar.

The session was organised under the guidance of District and Sessions Judge-cum-chairperson of DLSA Rupinderjeet Chahal. Dr Gagandeep Kaur, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary of DLSA Jalandhar, was the the guest of honour. The event was attended by 34 DLSA officials and members of the District Bar Association.