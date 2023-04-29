Seminar on ethical voting

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 28

Encouraging maximum number of voters, especially the youth, to exercise their franchise in the bypoll to be held on May 10, the district administration, in collaboration with an NGO — ‘Dishadeep’, organised a voter awareness seminar on the topic ‘Meri Vote Meri Shaan’ at CT Institute, Maqsoodan. The event was held under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

During the seminar, Assistant SVEEP Nodal Officer Surjit Lal enlightened the students about the significance of voting rights and stressed the need to vote for the strengthening of democracy. He said, “Voting is our constitutional right and we should exercise our right without any greed, fear and intimidation. Through voting, we can elect the most deserving candidate as our representative.” He appealed to the young students to vote during the bypoll.