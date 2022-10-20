Seminar on ill-effects of residue burning

Jalandhar, October 19
On the directions of the Chief Agriculture Officer Jalandhar, the Department of Agriculture organised an awareness camp regarding the ill-effects of stubble burning at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Raipur Prohla in Jalandhar on Wednesday.
Jalandhar Cantt AAP Halqa incharge Surinder Singh Sodhi, former SGPC member Paramjit Singh Raipur, AAP trade wing incharge Indervansh Singh Chadha and Harvinder Singh Chugh graced the occasion. Chief guest Sodhi emphasised that organising such programmes is the need of the hour.
