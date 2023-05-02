Seminar on Labour Day at MLU DAV

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 1

MLU DAV College conducted a seminar on Labour Day today under the supervision of the principal Kiranjeet Randhawa. The seminar highlighted the issues faced by the working class across the world. The students of class 11 and 12 presented their speeches and poems in respect of working class, their exploitation, rights and also expressed solidarity with them.

Addressing the students, the principal said, “It is because of the working class that the productions are made, it is because of the working class that the actual economy of a nation is generated. The need of the hour is to address their rights”.