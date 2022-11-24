Seminar on stock market held at Rayat Bahra College

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, november 23

A seminar was organised for the students of Rayat Bahra Management College about the stock market, in which the topic of how to make money from the stock market was discussed. Stock market veteran Paramjeet Sachdeva gave important tips to the students of Rayat Bahra Management College.

Sachdeva informed the students about how to invest and earn money in the stock market. He gave live online share market trading demo to the students and also told them about important stocks. He appealed to the students to invest carefully in the stock market.

Principal of the college Dr Harinder Gill thanked Paramjit Sachdeva and honoured him with a memento. In the end, the students interacted with Sachdeva seeking replies to their queries. MBA, BBA, BCA and B.Com students participated in the seminar.

Professors Parul Khanna, Davinder Thakur, Sonika, Ankita Thakur, Lovepreet Singh, Sapna, Bhavna Kaura, Shelly, Sandeep, Rupika, Damanpreet Kaur, Priya and Daljeet, besides the staff of the college were present.