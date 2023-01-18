Seminar on Traffic Rules

Jalandhar: NSS Units of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, celebrated ‘Road Safety Week’. A seminar was organised on this occasion in which ASI Gurbachan Singh addressed the students and informed them the importance of following the traffic rules. He exhorted the students to follow the traffic rules.
Inter-college handball tourney
Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s handball team bagged silver medal in an inter-college tournament organised by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the team players — Renu (Captain), Alisha, Manpreet Kaur, Navpreet Kaur, Seema, Priya, Gita, Aasha, Jasmeen, Preeti, Kumari Davli Prajapati, Kajal and Mehak. The principal lauded the efforts of Dr Davinder and Baldina for this achievement.
Poetry and fancy dress competition
Poetry recitation and fancy dress competition for young students was organised at St Soldier Divine Public School, Kapurthala Road Branch. The students of pre-wing classes participated in it. On occasion, students gave the message of planting more trees, saving water, keeping water for birds to save the environment with their poems.
Exhibition of Innovative Products
Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya celebrated the National Start-up Day through first-of-its-kind in Punjab exhibition of Innovative Products. The exhibition was organised under the banner of Institutions Innovation Council.
