Seminar organised for teachers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a seminar for all the teachers of the school. The seminar was based on the theme 21st century learning skills. It was headed by Kulwant Rehal, who has very actively on the seminar. She had lot of activities to do in the seminar which gave the teachers a new perspective of teaching. It boosted the morale of the teachers and the teachers learnt different skills which is very essential in 21st century learning and teaching process. President Dr. Narotam Singh, Vice-President Dr. Gagandeep Kaur along with Principal Savina Bahl were glad to see the excitement among the teachers and made them close to innovative ideas of teaching.

Students selected for Yuva Sangam

Four students of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering (AIMETC) have been selected for ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme of AICTE and Government of India in collaboration with NIT Jalandhar. Dr. Rajesh Bagga, Director, AIMETC, expressed, "AIMETC students will visit IIT Bombay. It worth mentioning that out of total 45 students being selected throughout Punjab, four are from AIMETC. Harsh Dubey of MBA, Akansha Tyagi of BTech (CSE) - Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Kamalpreet Kaur of BTech (CSE) - Internet of Things and Cyber Security including Blockchain Technology, Tanvi of BTech (CSE) - Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are selected for this prestigious scheme. These four students are one among the 45 total students selected in the North India. The students will have a multi-dimensional exposure in the following areas Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Tradition), Pragati (Development), Praspar Sampark (People to People Connect). Harsh Dubey, one of the selected students, expressed, “All the students studying in hundreds of different colleges and institutes of Punjab and North India were looking forward to this great opportunity".

KMV celebrates World Athletics Day

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya celebrated World Athletics Day in collaboration with Physical Education Department of KMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School. To tell the importance of sports for physical and mental health in human life, sports such as skipping rope, 50 meters race, lemon spoon race, tug of war etc were organised on the occasion. Students from 10+1 and 10+2 (Arts, Commerce and Science) as well as the teachers of the collegiate school participated and showcased their passion and dedication towards the sports. Apart from this, a rally was also organised on this occasion to create awareness about the significance of sports in the society. Principal Prof. Atima Sharma Dwivedi, averred that sports have a special place in human life. The first place in skipping went to Harpreet, second place to Tanu and third place to Rhea. In the 50m race, Sanjana was selected for the first position, Harpreet for the second position and Krishika for the third position. Along with this, Diksha got the first place in the lemon spoon race, while Akansha got the second place and Rani got the third place. The tug of war competition was also organised for the teachers and the Arts team was the winner.

Students enjoy star-gazing

The students of science stream of Swami Sant Dass Public School had a close observation of heavenly bodies at an event organised to have a vision of the “night sky”. The event was organised by Astronomy Club of the school with guidance and assistance of Akashdeep and Manpreet Singh, experts from Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala, who set up two astronomical telescopes on the school terrace to observe planet Venus (also known as Morning and Evening star) and Earth’s natural satellite the Moon. Around 107 students participated in this event and observed rare celestial phenomenon. The Principal Dr. Sonia Mago participated in this event and encouraged students to show keen interest in the world around them.

Ivy World celebrates Mother’s Day

Ivy World School, under the aegis of the Vasal Education Society, celebrated Mother’s Day. The day that recognises the essence of a mother was celebrated with merriment and in high spirits. The school made an earnest effort to instill the importance of a mother in the life of a child. On this special day, mothers’ day received cards which bought a glow on their faces. The students had a special message for their mothers which they conveyed through a dance performance and a drama. The celebration was conducted with an intent to salute the efforts of all mothers and to give them a chance to enjoy the love of their children through different hands-on activities throughout the day. It was indeed a memorable day which left an everlasting impression on their heart. S.Chauhan, Principal, Ivy World School, congratulated and appreciated the students’ efforts.

Best Wishes Card Ceremony held

The student council of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised Best Wishes Card Ceremony under the guidance of Principal Prof. Dr. (Mrs.) Ajay Sareen. The Principal, Deans , Heads of Departments and Superintendents blessed the students for their university semester examinations in both morning and evening session by distributing Best Wishes Cards and sweets. This innovative gesture served to energise the students and infuse positivity into them so that they can put forward the best of their efforts.

Mother's Day celebration

Mother's Day was celebrated at Rhythms Kinderworld, Apeejay School, Model Town, with a great enthusiasm. The mothers were invited to showcase their talent in diverse areas .The spectacular feature was the mother child performances on the stage. The outstanding performances stunned the judges and the audience alike. Off fire cooking and dance performances were the highlights. Education Officer Dilp Bedi presided over the function and lauded the efforts of the immensely talented Apeejayites. The Principal Malkiat Singh felicitated the students and mothers for putting up such a wonderful show. Headmistress Nidhi Ghai thanked the parents for their efforts. Headmistress Primary Namrata Sharma and the teachers were also present in the event.

NCC volunteers mark Red Cross Day

NCC Volunteers of St. Soldier Law College celebrated the Red Cross Day with the Commanding Officer Col. NPS Singh of 2nd Punjab Girls Batallion, Capt.(Prof) Amrik Singh and ANO of the college Lt. Prof. Neha Chhinna. Col Toor explained the importance of Red Cross to the cadets and gave them important tips of first aid. He emphasised on discipline, respectful behaviour and real to serve the nation. Capt. Amrik Singh underscored the need of first aid knowledge during training programmes. Lt. Neha Chhinna conducted the proceedings. The college Director Dr. S.C. Sharma welcomed Col. Toor and Capt. Amrik Singh and also honored them with mementos. .

Toll 54, ‘wary normalcy’ in Manipur; makeshift camps in govt buildings

Toll 54, 'wary normalcy' in Manipur; makeshift camps in govt buildings

BJP MLA moves SC against tribal status to Meiteis

Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur

Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur

Terrorist shot dead, believed to be Pak national

Terrorist shot dead, believed to be Pak national

Rajnath Singh asks the Army to act tough against sympathiser...

‘AAP let people down, Jalandhar bypoll crucial test for BJP’

'AAP let people down, Jalandhar bypoll crucial test for BJP'

WFI chief biased against Haryana wrestlers: Mahavir

WFI chief biased against Haryana wrestlers: Mahavir Phogat


Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

Swaraag — the fusion band from Rajasthan making waves

Teachers’ union meets Punjab CM, discusses pending issues

Tarn Taran: Rehri, tharhi vendors protest MC action

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

‘Exorbitant’ waste collection charges stump city traders

‘Exorbitant’ waste collection charges stump city traders

Two cyber cons held from Rajasthan

10th auction: Only 2 liquor vends allotted

123 properties of Housing Board up for grabs again

Illegal miners thrash youth at gunpoint in Panchkula

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs in Delhi

Women farmers from Punjab to join protesting wrestlers in Delhi

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspects Bhati Mines locality

Prepare plan for restoration of monuments: Delhi L-G VK Saxena to officials

Rain in Delhi, mercury dips

Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic

Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic

Warring hits back after Kejri’s potshots at Cong

Sukhi: Cong failed to get medical college

Karamjit Kaur has right credentials, says MP Bittu

Forest workers demand regularisation

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

No check on violations at Bhadaur House parking lots in Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: Frame comprehensive policy to curb pollution, govt urged

54 kg of poppy husk seized in Ludhiana, Bihar native nabbed

4 land in police net with heroin in Ludhiana

192 take yoga training

192 take yoga training

Bring maximum cases for settlement: DLSA chief

Rs 523.62 cr paid to wheat growers: Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Lab inaugurated

Police pensioners discuss demands