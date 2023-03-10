Seminar organised on POCSO Act

Jalandhar, March 9

The YFC and Gram Panchayat Rurka Kalan organised a seminar on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences under the Act-2012.

Simranjit Kaur Gill (Advocate Member of the Punjab State Commissioner for Protection of Child Rights, Faddur) has arrived at YFC Rurka Kalan with her team. The seminar was organised with the efforts of advocate Gorav Kaushal of the Legal Panel at YFC Rurka Kalan.

At the day of the event, the president of YFC Rurka Kalan welcomed all the YFC and gram panchayat members.

A seminar was organised by Simranjit Kaur Gill. In the seminar, she explained the kind of problems children face today. She described how children are being absorbed into society.