Sena leaders protest in Jalandhar against Amritsar police

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 5

Members of the Shiv Sena today held a protest against the Amritsar police in Jalandhar over the murder of party leader Sudhir Suri on Friday.

Sena supporters burnt photographs of the Amritsar Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh and raised slogans against him as they gathered at BMC Chowk. They said their two major demands were that Suri be accorded martyr status and cases be also filed against police personnel deputed for the security of murdered leader Suri in Amritsar on Friday, who failed to do their job and protect him. They said his body wouldn’t be cremated until the demands were met.

Shiv Sena Hind leader Ishant Sharma said: “The murder of the Shiv Sena leader in Amritsar clearly happened due to police negligence. Around 25 cops stood close by as he was shot, but no one did anything. It was a Shiv Sena leader who caught the culprit and his own supporters took him to the hospital. What is the use of security if police could not save him? The man called Amritpal Singh is also sullying state’s atmosphere. We don’t want Punjab’s situation to deteriorate.”