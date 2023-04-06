Send crop damage reports on time: Revenue Minister

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 5

Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa today directed revenue officials to furnish the crop damage reports within given time.

The minister was taking stock of crop damage assessment being carried out across the state in a meeting with senior officers of the Revenue Department.

He said the state government was fully committed to compensate the farmers for the losses faced by them due to unseasonal rains in the past couple of days. He instructed the officials to get the crop damage assessment (girdawari) ordered by the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accomplished expeditiously. The government will disburse compensation near Baisakhi.

Jimpa said girdawari should be conducted appropriately and fair reports should be sent to the authorities for disbursement of compensation as early as possible. He said directions had been issued to all Deputy Commissioners for getting the assessment done besides submitting reports in the regard.

Reviewing the functioning of the tehsils, the minister said there should be far more efficacy in delivering revenue services to the people at all tehsils & sub-tehsils. He said inconvenience to common people would not be tolerated and strict action would be initiated against corrupt practices, if any.

Jimpa said a ‘janta darbar’ would soon be held in the Revenue Department to address the problems of the common people on the spot. He said the accountability of officers deliberately harassing people would be fixed.

While reviewing the work of the department, Jimpa instructed the officials to upgrade the record room. He said the government was working to ensure a transparent and corruption-free administration to serve the people.