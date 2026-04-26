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Home / Jalandhar / Senior citizens condemn withdrawal of rail fare concessions, seek restoration

Senior citizens condemn withdrawal of rail fare concessions, seek restoration

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:20 AM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Elderly passengers have strongly condemned the withdrawal of rail fare concessions, saying the move has caused widespread hardship and financial strain across the country.

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Bringing the issue into focus, Narendra Dutt Sharma, Vice President of the Municipal Corporation Employees Union, Phagwara, has once again urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to restore the concession, highlighting the difficulties being faced by senior citizens in travelling by train.

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He said that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, senior citizens were provided reasonable concessions by the government on railway fares. Under the scheme, women above 58 years of age were entitled to a 50 per cent concession, while men above 58 years received a 40 per cent discount in rail fares. However, during the pandemic period, the Central Government discontinued the facility, which, according to him, amounts to injustice towards senior citizens.

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Sharma further informed that he had earlier also written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the matter, urging them to reconsider the decision. He emphasised that senior citizens are a valuable asset to the nation who have dedicated their lives to the development and progress of India. Therefore, withdrawing a facility that had been granted by previous governments cannot be considered justified.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently spoken about women empowerment and respect for the elderly. In view of this, Sharma expressed hope that the Prime Minister would not disappoint senior citizens and would soon reinstate the rail fare concession facility for them.

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Among those present on the occasion were Rajkumar, Janak Raj Sharma, Mahindra Walia, Raman Aggarwal, Haridev Berry, Ramesh Bahl, Chain Singh, Parmjeet, Surinder Salhotra, Kulwant Rai Kali, Roshan Sethi, Surinder Kumar, Mahindra Sharma, Jaswinder Bhalla, Parveen Kumari, Naseeb Kaur, Rajesh Pabbi and others. A case regarding the demand has been formally raised through public representation and written appeals to the concerned authorities.

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